'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For May 6: Reema Goes To Meet Devesh In His Hotel

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 6 episode, Simar doubts if Shobha wanted to poison the Churma. While Simar writes about Aarav in her journal, Devesh offers Reema a deal. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 6, 2021, episode.

Chitra saves Shobha by stealing the CCTV footage

As Shobha leaves, Sandhya insists on her staying. Shobha sees a CCTV camera and asks her husband to wait for some more time. Shobha lies to her husband saying she lost her diamond ring. She then asks the watchman about the CCTV recording. On the other hand, Aarav watches the recording. Roma goes to find Shobha's ring when she meets Simar. Simar steps on a bottle of Sandlewood powder and recalls she say a spot of the same on the pesticide bottle.

Reema and Simar reach home. They hand over the cake to Indu when Indu compliments Reema for wearing an ethnic ensemble. Simar pulls Roma's leg for fun. Shobha reaches the room where Aarav was watching the CCTV footage. Lalit also reaches the room. The watchman tells Aarav that one of the footages is missing. Shobha then says she might have forgotten the ring at home and asks Lalit to leave for home. Chitra takes the footage with her.

Roma talks to Sandhya about Reema

Roma and Sandhya serve the food to the servants. Seeing Roma worry about her family and still working, Sandhya says she wants a daughter-in-law like her. Roma shows Sandhya a photo of Reema. Lalit comes to take Roma when Sandhya asks her to send Reema's photo. Simar comes to Sandhya and asks about Shobha.

Roma calls Reema and Simar and asks for Reema's photos in an Indian ensemble. Reema then takes money from Simar and sneaks out of their house. Simar writes about Aarav in her journal. Simar wonders if this is love. Aarav and Vivan go to a bar and talks about the pesticide. Vivan then tells Aarav that she saw the girl he liked when he sees Reema in the hotel. Aarav and Simar then wonder about the earring they both have.

Reema goes to meet Devesh in a hotel

Roma receives a call from Sandhya for Shobha. She then takes Sandhya's contact from Shobha's phone. Reema asks Devesh for her photos and says she has only Rs 15 thousand for now. Devesh asks Reema to go to his room with him and stay for the night to get her photos. Simar worries about Reema as she did not return home.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

