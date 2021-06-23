Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update June 22, 2021 Episode: Aarav Confronts Badi Simar

Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 22 2021 episode shows Badi Simar praying to Goddess to strengthen Aarav and Simar's bond. Aarav confronts Badi Simar for marrying him to the wrong person. Simar is walking alone on street in birdal wear and some eve-teasers start to follow her. Aarav goes looking for Simar after Badi Simar's request. Read entire written update of Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 June 22 episode-

Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update June 22, 2021 episode

Sasural Simar Ka 2's latest episode starts with Badi Simar praying to the Goddess idol in the house to strengthen the bond of Aarav and Simar and it is not Simar's fault so why should she suffer. Aarav overhears her conversation and tells her what did she do. Aarav says after God if there was anyone he trusted the most it was her. Badi Simar says if he really trusts her then how could he think she will take the wrong decision now. Aarav says his mom explained to him the purity of Sindoor for a woman and today he put Sindoor in the wrong person. Badi Simar says she will not justify her actions and she knows what she did is for their well-being. She tells her it was not easy for Simar as well to marry the person who loves someone else for the sake of her family's pride. She asks him how could such a girl be wrong for him who would sacrifice everything for her family.

Badi Simar asks Aarav to bring back Simar

Badi Simar tells him did anyone ever tried to talk with Simar about what she was going through. She tells him Simar is going through the same pain and feelings as he is experiencing. She asks him if it is right that a bride is walking helplessly on the road. Simar is seen walking helplessly on the road alone in the city. Badi Simar joins her hands and asks Aarav to accept Simar. She reminds him they have got married with sacred customs today and she walking on the road in Bride's wear which is of his name. Simar stands in-between the crowd and recalls everyone's hateful words. Badi Simar asks Aarav to bring back Simar and Aarav says she could have asked for his life but he cannot do this for her. Badi Simar tells him if there is even slight goodness left in him then bring back Simar and Aarav looks at the goddess idol.

Simar faces eve-teasers

Simar remembers Badi Maa's words that they can never accept a girl like her and she remembers Aarav breaking her necklace. Shobha's husband tries to revive Avinash's heartbeat with electric shocks in the hospital. Gagan tells Indu and Roma that Avinash is fine after Avinash's heartbeat comes back. The doctor informs them he is fine now and they can take him after some time. Simar is calling her mother thinking she needs her now more than ever. However, some eve-teasers spot her alone and snatch her phone. They start to tease her and she pushes them and runs after taking her phone from them. She runs on the street and Aarav comes looking for Simar on the same street. However, even though she passes by his car he cannot see her as a beggar comes near his window.

Aarav goes to Simar's house

Aarav thinks of going to Simar's house. Simar keeps running from eve-teasers and hides behind a truck. She calls her mom and dad but no one picks up. She runs but eve-teasers find her and they surround her. Simran picks up sand on the ground and throws it in their eyes. She runs away and starts to lose her strength. Aarav reaches Choti Simar's house but he finds the door is locked. He calls Badi Simar and her phone turns out to be switched off. Aarav thinks he has promised Simar to bring her back and he will find her at any cost. He thinks where she must be and Simar is still running away from eve-teasers.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA 2'S EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.