'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update June 26: Simar Faces Jayati's Wrath, Sandhya Shocked

Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 26 2021 episode begins with Sandhya accepting Simar. She thinks of doing whatever she can to take care of Simar. However, she is scared of Badi Maa's reaction and Aarav's reluctance. Sandhya goes to the kitchen and tells the chef that she needs to make delicious food. Sandhya requests her cousin to have Simar's meals and assures her that she will now feel rejuvenated.

Sasural Simar Ka season 2 written update

Jayati reads the headlines in the newspaper and fumes in anger. She sees that Aarav's name has been linked with Reema and Simar and everyone's making fun of their family. While Simar was just about to serve tea to Jayati, she burns the newspaper and lashes out at her. Another family member interrupts the duo and informs Jayati that Sandhya has asked Simar to be here and has also asked her to be a part of the family.

Sandhya faces the wrath of Jayati. Aarav enters the hall and sees the ruckus in the house. He looks for Vivaan and then Chitra is seen telling Jayati that he wasn't aware that Simar has been hiding here all this while. Aarav settles the dispute and tells Vivaan that he has been in a confused state of mind. The duo indulges in a warm conversation and soon Aarav asks Vivaan to pour his heart out. Vivaan says that Reema is the girl whom he has selected for the company’s campaign and that there was also a time when he used to like her a lot. Aarav is shocked to learn that they're stuck in a love triangle.

Meanwhile, Jayati smears Simar's face with ash that was left on the floor after she burnt the newspapers. Sandhya cries in pain as she knows that Simar is not at fault. She asks Jayati to forgive her daughter-in-law, but the latter doesn't listen to her. She realises that Shobha was right about her thoughts. Shobha then informs Lalit that Jayati is all set to throw her out as well. Sandhya decides to think of a plan.

IMAGE: AVINASH MUKHERJEE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.