'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update June 28: Aarav Goes Against Family, Introduces Simar

Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 28 2021 episode begins with Chitra informing Jayati that Sandhya has been feeling sad for Simar and that's why she has brought her home to feed her three meals. Gajendra interrupts the duo and informs Jayati that he is also not aware of Sandhya's whereabouts. Everyone looks at Sandhya and fumes in anger. Gagan consoles his mother and informs her that Simar is young but she is very smart and mature. The duo rejoices as Avinash gains consciousness.

Shobha informs Lalit that she does not want anyone to know about their whereabouts. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Avinash behaves abruptly and tells the doctor that he wants to go home. Jayati, on the other hand, lashes out at Sandhya and asks her why she has kept Simar in the house. Chitra adds that she has been covering the deeds of her son Aarav. Jayati tells everyone that Aarav can never go against her will but Chitra adds that Aarav had gone to drop Simar, but he brought her back.

Aarav and Vivaan go to meet Simar and feel devastated after seeing her state. Meanwhile, Aarav hears his cousin's words that he wants Vivaan and Kajol to get married. Simar tells Sandhya that she has to go home, and with this, everyone will be in peace. Aarav backs her decision and drops her home but then changes his mind. Meanwhile, the family's cousin decides to call celebrities at home for Kajol's wedding. Later, Vivaan's dad asks him to seek the blessings of his family.

Aarav shocks the family when he brings Simar in front of Kajol's parents. More so, he also congratulates chote on his new life. The duo shares a warm hug and then Aarav brings Simar and seeks Jayati's blessings. However, she refrains from keeping her hand on Simar's head. She asks how Aarav has become so adamant and then the entire family asks him to send Simar away. However, he takes a strong stand and informs the family that this can never happen. Aarav says whether or not the family will accept her, but the truth will always remain the same.

