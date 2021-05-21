Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update May 20, 2021: Geetanjali Devi Chooses Reema For Aarav

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 20 2021 episode, Choti Simar prepares coffee for Reema, to cool down her anger but Reema ignores her. Avinash and Indu go out and ask Simar to look after the house. While Chitra and Griraj go to meet Guptaji, they ask him to marry his daughter to Vivaan. Guptaji tells them that he wants his daughter to marry Aarav since Geetanjali Devi has selected him as her heir. He also says if Chitra can change this, he will allow his daughter to marry Vivaan, and Chitra agrees with him. Avinash and Indu then meet Shobha and Manoj and discuss Simar and Aarav. They ask Shobha to let them meet Geetanjali devi and explain the situation but she insults them and says she will end Roma's relationship with Seema and Aarav's relationship ends. Indu requests Manoj to come with them to Geetanjali Devi's house and agrees with them.

Later in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 episode, Vivaan meets Reema and proposes her, asking her to think about it. Meanwhile, Choti Simar decides to go and meet Geetanjali Devi and she finds Badi Simar there. She tells her the truth about her misunderstanding with Reema and Badi Simar gets happy that she spoke the truth. She suggests Choti Simar to tell the truth to Geetanjali Devi. As she enters the house, she steps on paint and her footprint gets marked on the floor. She seeks blessings from the goddess and a garland falls on her, which leaves Badi Simar thinking about her future in the Oswal Family. She says the goddess has chosen this girl as the daughter-in-law of their family.

Choti Simar meets Geetanjali Devi and tells her the truth about choosing her as Aarav's bride-to-be. Aarav also arrives there and stumbles when he sees Choti Simar there. While Geetanajali Devi gets furious to learn the truth, she asks Aarav about it and he agrees with her. Choti Simar apologises and leaves from there. Later, Geetanjali Devi asks Sandhya about the truth but she denies knowing about it. Chitra taunts Geetanjali Devi and says Aarav is not the saint he pretends to be. Avinash, Indu and Manoj come to meet Geetanjali Devi and explain her the reason behind their visit. On learning the truth, Geetanjali Devi agrees to choose Reema for Aarav instead of Simar, so everyone gets happy.

