Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update Of April 29, 2021: Simar Saves Reema From Their Father

In Sasural Simar Ka Season 2's latest episode, while Simar saves Reema from their father, Chitra and her husband plan against Aarav. Read on to know Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for its April 29th episode.

Reema says Devesh has called for Simar when her father asks Simar to receive the call and put it on speaker. Devesh asks Reema to get ready for a photoshoot in the daylight. Reema and Simar's father asks them to get ready as he is going to a matrimony office. Vivan complains to Aarav about another function as Badi Ma has conducted a programme for Dal Bati. Simar brings them cold coffee and says she is now taking care of their choices for life partners as well. Sandhya and Chitra see how close Aarav and Vivan are to Simar. Sandhya recalls how Simar helped her during her pregnancy. Chitra frowns upon Simar as she called Vivan, Aarav's shadow.

Badi Ma asks Simar to find girls for Aarav and Vivan

Badi Ma, Simar, Sandhya, and Chitra look at photos of girls. When Simar asks Sandhya and Chitra about their choice, Sandhya says she wants a girl exactly like Simar. When she asks Chitra, she says she wants a rich girl. Simar then says even she was from a middle-class family, but she did fit in with love. Badi Ma takes photos from Chitra's hands and asks Simar to find girls for Aarav and Vivan.

Simar and Reema help Indu in the kitchen. Reema says she will not marry and will even run away from her wedding. She asks Simar to handle their parents if she had to run away. Simar complains about Devesh when Indu asks Simar for a favour. She asks Simar to ask her father to come early for their wedding anniversary. Simar happily agrees.

Chitra plans against Aarav

Aarav lights a candle in front of Goddess Durga. His mother tells him about his grandfather. On the other hand, Chitra complains to her husband and says Badi Ma will give away all her property to Aarav. They both plan to do something for Vivan. Vivan enters the room when Chitra asks him about his plans for marriage. He says he will not like girls in Agra. Chitra says he should not say this and he has to take over their ancestral business.

Hearing the word 'takeover', Vivan suggests his father explain his plan to Aarav. On the other hand, Simar practices her Sitar and sings when Aarav and Badi Ma listen to classical music from a distance. Badi Ma does not like music while Aarav goes to look for the singer. Aaarav meets their watchman, who informs him that the song was played on the radio. Badi Ma comes and breaks the radio.

