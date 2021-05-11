Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update: Reema Finally Gets The Modelling Contract She Wanted

Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 10 episode begins with Aarav looking at the book he was searching for in Simar’s hand but he does not see her face. He is still looking for her. On the other hand, Sharmaji shows pictures of Reema to Vivaan, who then asks Sharmaji why he did not show him the pictures of Reema when he had them all along. Sharmaji tells Vivaan that Reema was only interested in modelling, Vivaan takes her number from Sharmaji. Read the Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update to know what happens next.

Sasural Simar Ka season 2 written update

Aarav reaches the restaurant where he is supposed to be meeting Reema. He sees her seated and applying lipstick. Aarav sits near her and says that it was strange to think that they had met only yesterday. Reema tells him that she cannot understand if he is actually shy or if he is just pretending to be shy. After a bit of banter between the two of them, Aarav asks Reema what it is that she wants to do. She says that she is in the process of making her dreams a reality and Aarav is really impressed with her answer. Aarav goes to bring the two of them coffee and finds a couple having an argument.

While Reema is sitting alone, Vivaan calls her and compliments her using poetry. She asks him who he is and he replies saying that he is the one who has the pen drive. Reema, who desperately wants her pen drive back, asks Vivaan to meet her in Sadar Bazaar and leaves the café. In the meantime, Simar arrives at the café and realises it is the one that Reema had told her about so she decides to go in and have a coffee. As she goes in, she sees Aarav at the counter saying his name. Simar cannot believe her eyes and thinks she might be hallucinating.

Vivaan reaches the spot but as he sees Aarav, he hides quickly. Reema calls him and says that if he does not meet her soon she would find him and hit him. Vivaan asks her to come to the exit and moves away. Now Aarav realises that Reema has gone so he offers his coffee to the fighting couple and advises them. Simar sees this and is very impressed by him. As Vivaan meets Reema, he gives her the pen drive and says that he has seen her pictures. He then offers her a job in his company as a model, Reema is ecstatic.

Simar goes to the temple and prays that if she sees Aarav again, she will believe that it is a sign from God. As she leaves the temple and is crossing the road, a big car honks at her and she loses her balance and falls in front of the car. Aarav walks out of the car and sees that she has fallen because her slipper is broken. He offers to repair it while telling her that if she is not careful then bad things could happen to her. Simar is quiet as she is in awe of what has happened, taking it as a sign from God. Aarav repairs her slipper and goes away. The episode ends with both Reema and Simar being very happy.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

