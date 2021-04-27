'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update: Reema Refuses To Get Married With Satyendra

The famous TV show Sasural Simar Ka has returned after a gap of three years. The show that premiered in 2011 came to an end in 2018 and now is up with its second season, Sasural Simar Ka Season 2. It premiered on April 26, 2021. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update of its first episode.

Simar's entry in Sasural Simar Ka 2's April 26, 2021 episode

The episode begins with Simar's entry as she walks up to a temple in her house. She speaks to God and seeks help for what she is going to do. Mata Ji comes from behind. She then praises Simar. Simar then says she has to help Badi Ma as she needs her. Mata Ji asks Simar to think twice before helping Badi Ma. Mata Ji then allows her to go and blesses her. Simar defends Badi Ma when Mata Ji praises her and says she believes in her.

A family comes to see Reema

Reema's parents pray to god for her marriage. As the doorbell rings, Roma runs to open the door. She invites the family of the groom inside. Roma goes to bring Reema who refuses to come downstairs. She informs her father, who asks Indu to bring her. Indu then brings Reema downstairs. The groom's sister-in-law asks Reema to sit. Reema's father asks another girl, whose name is also Simar, to bring snacks. Gagan then enters saying a funny sentence. He then calls Simar to giver her the samosas.

Simar then asks Gagan to take the juice for the guests to which Gagan first complains but then agrees. Simar prays to God for Reema's marriage and then takes the tray of snacks for the guests. The groom's father asks Reema about her qualification when her mother says she was a topper in BA. Roma then says they all are good in studies as their father was strict. Satyendra's sister-in-law asks everyone to let Reema and the groom talk in person. Simar goes with the two on the terrace. Simar insists on staying when Roma sends her back. Simar then hides behind a wall.

Reema compliments Satyendra and then asks him if he has had a girlfriend before. When Reema insists, Satyendra reveals he had a girlfriend who was from a different cast. He also reveals he drinks beer and smokes cigarettes occasionally. When Reema insists, Satyendra also reveals he eats eggs and non-veg. On the other hand, Reema's father says he is against dowry when Satyendra's father says he is not. Reema then asks Satyendra to stop and asks Satyendra to refuse the marriage proposal. When Satyendra tries to blackmail Reema when Simar defends her.

Satyendra's father asks for a dowry when Satyendra asks them to go with him. Reema's father yells at Reema. Indu defends Reema. Reema then reveals the truth about Satyendra. Simar then agrees with Reema. Reema's father then warns her and leaves. Reema then refuses to marry such a person. Reema says she will run away if they did not listen to her. Roma cries and Simar consoles her. Roma then leaves saying no NRI is coming for Reema.

