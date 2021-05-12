'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update: Simar And Reema Talk About Love And Marriage

Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 11 2021 episode begins with a bouquet of flowers arriving at Simar's house. Indu receives the flowers and finds a dried flower in Avinash’s pocket. The scene then shifts to Simar discussing possible proposals for Aarav and Vivaan with Chitra and Badi Maa. Chitra says that she has chosen her for Vivaan and Badi Maa says that they will first focus on Aarav getting married. She says that she wants Simar to find a girl like herself for Aarav. Sandhya also says that she has seen a girl for Aarav but as she is about to show the picture, her phone runs out of battery. Read the Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update to know what happens next.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update

Aarav and Vivaan return home and talk about their day. Vivaan declares that he will no longer be returning to the US as he is in love. Aarav tells Vivaan that he is off his head and that he is in love for the nineteenth time in all probability. Vivaan replies that he is serious this time and wants to get married to this girl. Aarav also tells Vivaan that he went to meet a girl that had been chosen by the family for him and he had liked her a lot. Vivaan asks him why he is not proposing and Vivaan says it is because he does not know anything about being in love and being romantic.

On the other hand, Reema and Simar are also talking about the boys. Reema says that she found the person who had her pen drive and as he returned it to her, he offered her a modelling contract with his company. Simar tells Reema about Aarav and the sign from God she received and Reema criticises her for being too quick to act. Simar goes on praising Aarav by saying that whenever she saw him, he was helping someone and that was the kind of man she wanted for herself. She asks Reema if she liked Vivaan and Reema said that she was happy about the contract but not crazy enough to fall in love.

The episode draws to a close with Chitra and Shobha plotting against Aarav and saying that they will do anything to make him fall in Badi Maa’s eyes. Badi Maa goes to Simar and tells her that she has a feeling that something will go wrong and feels upset. Simar tells her that God is on their side and nothing will go wrong. The episode ends with Badi Maa getting emotional and thinking of Simar as an angel.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

