'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update: Will Reema And Vivaan Succeed In Eloping?

In the previous episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2, Choti Simar seeks advice from Badi Simar regarding Aarav's proposal to her. The latter tells her to be fearless and confess the truth to Geetanjali Devi. When she goes to do so, Geetanjali gets furious about the confession and confronts Aarav who agrees with Choti Simar. Later, Avinash, Indu and Manoj meet Geetanjali Devi to sort out the matter and explain their real reason to visit. Eventually, Geetanjali chooses Reema to be Aarav's bride.

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 21 2021 episode, Geetanjali Devi announces that all miscommunications among family members were solved and invites everyone to start afresh. While Chitra secretly disagrees with Geetanjali Devi she goes ahead with her idea. Geetanjali then asks Avinash if he wouldn't mind giving his second daughter's hand in marriage to Reema.

Avinash continues to say that he would gladly have his second daughter married in the Oswal family, but he tells Geetanjali that he does not possess riches as she does. He assures her that his family is rich in values and that he has raised his daughters with the same values. This pleases Geetanjali who says that she only wants a well-behaved girl for Aarav, this earns her praises from Avinash and his wife.

Geetanjali asks Aarav to seek blessings from his future father-in-law. Aarav obliges and touches Avinash's feet. Geetanjali then asks Avinash and his wife to ask any queries they would have about Aarav, to which he replies that he completely trusts Geetanjali and her upbringing. Avinash and his family then leave.

On the other hand, Choti Simar tries to convince her sister Reema to not leave the house. She holds her bag and tries to stop her from taking the drastic step. Reema then tells Simar that she shouldn't act innocent as she knew that her sister was cunning. Reema tells Simar that she trusted her as they were close since they were little children but she did not expect Simar's photo to turn up in that manner. She even tells Simar to not expect her to dance and welcome her new family and guests joyfully. Reema further accuses Simar of stealing her future husband with her cleverness.

This leaves Simar in a confused and shocked state. She sees Reema leave her forever. Reema tells her sister that she refuses to look at her face ever again as she sees the beloved person who betrayed her. Reema then tells Vivaan that she is waiting for him.

Later, Badi Simar runs into Sandhya who shows her pictures of a beautiful girl. Instantly, Simar remembers seeing the girl outside a cafe with a photographer and tells Sandhya that the girl, Reema, was not suitable for Aarav. Chitra quickly learns about Reema and her modelling and informs Raj. The latter then decides to inform Geetanjali Devi about her as Reema was chosen by both the sons. While Vivaan chooses her as their company's model, Aarav chooses her for marriage. Chitra stops Raj from telling Geetanjali about Reema and advises him to wait for her pictures to be published in the newspaper wearing short clothes.

On the other hand, Vivaan gets the message from Reema and asks Aarav to help him in eloping as Geetanjali wouldn't approve of love marriage. Aarav agrees to help his brother calling him his "Jaan". Vivaan thanks his brother and leaves with his bags. Choti Simar then goes to the temple and wishes for her older sister's good health and happiness recalling Reema's words to her.

Badi Simar voices her doubts about Reema and Aarav's wedding to Geetanjali calling it a bad idea. Geetanjali is shocked to hear this but tells Badi Simar that she has already promised Aarav's marriage to Reema. Sandhya then walks in with the shagun prepared for Reema. She agrees with Badi Simar and tells Geetanjali to reconsider the decision.

Reema gets ready to leave her house as she gets a message from Vivaan informing her that he is ready to pick her up. On the way out she sees a picture of her family and reminisces on their moments together. Brushing away her thoughts she grabs her bags and walks out the front door. When she sees her parents walking in, she immediately runs back to her room. Meanwhile, Avinash and Indu gather the family to let them know about the good news of Aarav and Reema's marriage. Eventually, Reema succeeds in sneaking out of her house and makes her way towards Vivaan who waits in the car for her. When Reema walks out she spots Geetanjali, Simar and Sandhya reaching her house with the shagun.

