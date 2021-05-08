Sasural Simar Ka 2's Tanya Sharma's Aurora Challenge With Co-star Avinash Mukherjee; WATCH

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Tanya Sharma took to her Instagram to treat her fans with an adorable video of her doing an internet challenge with co-star Avinash Mukherjee. The actress also teased an exciting development in the show and urged fans to watch the recent episode. Check out Tanya Sharma's Instagram video with her co-star.

Tanya Sharma's 'Aurora challenge'

The young actress hopped on the internet bandwagon of the Aurora trend and performed the challenge with her Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast mate Avinash Mukherjee, who plays the role of Aarav Oswal. In the video, the duo can be seen playing around with each other cheerfully while performing various dance moves together. At one point in the video, Avinash can be seen going down on his knees in front of Tanya Sharma.

The actress wrote in the caption that they were trying out the 'Aurora challenge'. She admitted in the caption that they were simply 'goofing around' in the video and also gave out an exciting spoiler to her fans. The actress urged her fans to watch the latest episode of her show to witness Reema Narayan, played by Tanya Sharma, and Aarav's first meeting.

Netizens' reaction to Tanya and Avinash's 'Aurora challenge'

It appeared from the comment section that the fans were loving the duo's chemistry off-screen. Several fans commented about how cute the couple was looking while performing the challenge. Sasural Simar Ka 2 co-star Karan Sharma also commented under the post writing 'lovely'. Another fan jokingly remarked thanking the actress for giving them daily updates about the show.

Pic Credit: Tanya Sharma IG

Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update

The exciting twist and turns in the television show have engaged the audience as the love equation between the characters intensifies. In the latest episodes of the show, Simar wondered whether she loved Aarav. On the other hand, Vivan informed Aarav about liking a girl he spotted at a hotel where he saw Reema. Devash then offered Reema to accompany him to his hotel room to collect the photos while Simar grew worried about her when she did not return home.

IMAGE- TANYA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

