'Sasural Simar Ka' Actor Dipika Kakar Shoots For 'Dance Deewane' From Home; Shares Glimpse

Dipika Kakar, who gained immense popularity through her role in the show Sasural Simar Ka, recently posted a glimpse of her traditional avatar as she geared up for a shoot from home. She went online and even stated that it was a great experience interacting with Madhuri Dixit Nene in an episode of Dance Deewane.

Dipika Kakar's Dance Deewane BTS look

Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos for all her fans in order to give some beautiful glimpses of her latest look for her appearance on Dance Deewane. In all her photos, she can be seen posing for the camera in a stunning pink coloured saree with a shimmering floral embroidered blouse. She even added a pair of elegant danglers with a bracelet to complete her traditional avatar. She chose to keep her hair straight with light, rosy makeup on her face.

In the caption, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor stated that she was getting ready for a shoot from home and added that she recently shot for an episode of Dance Deewane from home. She further revealed that she was super-excited and nervous to be in conversation with the Aaja Nachle actor, Madhuri Dixit, while adding that it was also the latter's birthday. She then stated that it was a great experience and informed her fans that she will soon be coming up with her new vlog. She later mentioned the names of her stylists and makeup artists who assisted her in getting this look.

Many fans took to Dipika Kakar’s Instagram post and mentioned that she looked ‘gorgeous’ and ‘graceful’ in her latest photos. Many even commented that they were excited to see her on Dance Deewane and added that they were waiting to watch the upcoming episode in which she made an appearance. Rest all others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to compliment the actor’s latest avatar. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Dipika Kakar’s Instagram post and see how her fans praised her latest look.

IMAGE: DIPIKA KAKAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.