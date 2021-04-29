Sasural Simar Ka Actor Vaishali Takkar Shares A Funny Video With Her Nani: Watch

Vaishali Takkar of Sasural Simar Ka fame shared a hilarious video on her Instagram on April 28, 2021. The video is in the style of an Instagram reel where she can be seen with her grandmother, lip-syncing a dialogue while emoting to the fullest. She has captioned the reel by saying, “Guess what my Nani replied?”. Her caption also informed her followers that the audio which she can be heard lip-syncing to has been taken from The Kapil Sharma Show, a popular Indian stand up comedy show. See what the Sasural Simar Ka actor is telling her grandmother here.

Vaishali Takkar's body vs heart video

In the video, Vaishali Takkar can be seen explaining to her grandmother the dilemma between her head and her heart. The hilarious video has her telling her grandmother that her body is telling her to be healthy, to eat healthily and exercise, but on the other hand, her heart is telling her to sleep, eat junk food and make merry while ignoring her health. She comes to the conclusion that the body is temporary and will soon fade away but it is the heart and soul which will live on and so she should be listening to her heart and not her body. She is seen acting out her part animatedly and her grandmother is seen pitching in at the right moments to support her granddaughter.

Vaishali Takkar’s fans and followers found the video absolutely hilarious and they said so. People commented on the reel saying that it had made them burst out laughing and that her acting was absolutely phenomenal. People also commended her grandmother for playing along with her. Many people congratulated her as the video came only a day after the announcement that she was engaged. Some people even commented saying that she had broken their heart after getting engaged to Abhinandan Singh. The video received 12.4k likes and 79 comments and still counting.

Two days back, Vaishali Takkar let everyone know that she had gotten engaged to Dr Abhinandan Singh in an intimate ceremony. She let everyone know via an Instagram video where the two of them can be seen seated together. She captioned the video by saying, “What’s yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world #Rokafied To this Wonderful Man Dr Abhinandan Singh AKA My Mr. Africa #AbhiShali #rokaceremony”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.