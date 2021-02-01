'Sasural Simar Ka': Bizarre Shawl 'choking' Scene From Show Leads To Hilarious Memes

The television show Sasural Simar Ka has received raved reviews several times during the time it was aired on TV. Now, again it has become an internet sensation more or less for the same reasons. The credit goes to over the top drama and outlandish scenes. One such scene has caught the attention of fans and has let to humourous comments from the netizens.

A scene from Sasural Simar Ka sparks comments

One of the Twitter pages shared a scene from the show where Jayati Bhatia who plays the role of Nirmala Devi aka ‘Mataji’ is seen miffed with one of her granddaughters, Pari which was played by Shweta Sinha. Pari is seen apologising to Nirmala Devi while clinging on to her shawl as the latter tries to walk away in anger. Suddenly, viewers get to see a hilarious turn of events in the scene when Nirmala Devi tries to walk past her granddaughter; her shawl gets tugged in Pari’s neck that choked her to death. Unknowingly, Nirmala Devi tries to pull the shawl that was choking Pari and in the end, she eventually left her granddaughter unconscious on the floor.

Once she learned the forbiiden technique by accident it was clear there woudn't be only one victim — David Virgilio (@wizard_mouse) January 29, 2021

That's the face of a murderer right there... pic.twitter.com/MfC4RMsazw — MCLovesCheesecakeToo (@MCLOVESWINTER) January 29, 2021

So...the camera guy just watched...? Okay then. — Krapinator5001 (@krapinator5001) January 29, 2021

Omg Kya ye matlab kuch bhi 🤣🤣🤣 — Swathi✨ (@Ohh_heyy_) January 30, 2021

As soon as the user shared the clip on the micro-blogging site, netizens were quick enough to comment under the post. Within sometime of the upload, the clip garnered 1,86,000 views on the microblogging site. One of the users shared her rib-tickling reaction to the video and wrote, “My sasuma watches such serials all day I can only imagine how many times she had murdered me in her mind.” Another user wrote, “So according to Hindi Dramas, scarfs and curtains are the N°1 causes of deaths in India.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “So...the camera guy just watched...? Okay then.” Another user shared a funny comment and wrote, “Omg Kya ye matlab kuch bhi.”

This is not the first time that the show made its way into the meme world. Earlier, another video from the show went viral where Nirmala Devi slapped her granddaughter Pari in front of the entire family members and she swirled in the air and got wrapped around the curtain. Soon the curtain got around her neck and she almost got choked while the rest of the family members looked at her in great shock. The popular show had an ensemble star cast including Dipika Kakar, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manish Raisinghan, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vaishali Takkar, Siddharth Shivpuri, Varun Sharma and many more.

The story of the show revolves around two sisters from Vrindavan, Simar, and Roli who respectively marry Prem and Siddhant, the two sons of the Bharadwaj family. The show portrays their journey from being perfect daughters-in-law of the family and managing the entire house and the problems that surround it, the show was loved by one and all.

Indian soap operas take things to a whole different level pic.twitter.com/vmN5YO8075 — No Context Violence (@NoConViolence) January 21, 2021

