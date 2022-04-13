'Sasural Simar Ka' Fame Nikki Sharma Deletes Insta Posts; Writes 'I Tried, But I'm Tired'

Nikki Sharma, who is known for her works in popular series such as Sasural Simar Ka and Brahmarakshas 2, recently shocked her fans, followers and friends by deleting all of her Instagram posts.

Not just that, but the Sasural Simar Ka actor also left a cryptic message on her Instagram story wherein she wrote, "I tried, but I'm tired. I just want to be free of my own thoughts now."

Soon after spotting Nikki Sharma's Instagram handle without any posts, the actor’s Sasural Simar Ka co-star Abhishek Bhalerao voiced his concern on social media. Taking to Twitter, Bhalerao wrote, "My co-actor from a tv show Sasural Simar Ka deleted all posts & that message has been on @instagram story for over 3hrs now. I tried to get in touch with her in all ways possible from email and mutuals too but was not able to reach out. I thought for too long if I should escalate this or not.”

The actor also tagged 'Sasural Simar Ka' stars Dipika Kakar and Dheeraj Dhoopar and wrote, "I am sitting on the thought if it will be taking it too far by involving cops. I am tweeting it here and tagging other fellow actors and actresses who have worked together to help her by somehow reaching out to her." However, Bhalerao later deleted the tweets without providing any explanation.

Actress Suzanne Bernert also took to her social media and reshared Bhalerao’s post and wrote, “Nikki Sharma’s Instagram gone and an ominous Instagram post. Praying that everything is alright."

More on Nikki Sharma

In the TV serial Sasural Simar Ka, Nikki Sharma essayed the role of Roshani Kapoor, alongside Dipika Kakkar and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Nikki Sharma is also known for portraying Kalindi Sharma in the television series Brahmarakshas 2. Her acting career started with the Disney mini-series Kabhi Aise Geet Gaya Karo. Nikki went on to feature in programmes such as Dehleez, Krishnadasi, and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop on television. She starred alongside Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, and Denzil Smith in the Amazon Prime web series Mind The Malhotras in 2019. On Instagram, she claims over 90,000 followers.