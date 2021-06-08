'Sasural Simar Ka' June 7, 2021 Written Update: Choti Simar Insults Aarav

Sasural Simar Ka 2 June 7, 2021, episode began with Chitra making a plan to ruin the wedding. On the other hand, Simar apologises to Badi Maa for disappointing her. Reema also asks Choti Simar to insult Aarav as he goes to apologise to her with a bouquet. Reema gets elated seeing Aarav getting upset with Choti Simar. Here's the full Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 7.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update

Sasural Simar 2 episode began with Shobha telling Chitra that she thought that Gitanjali Devi will break the marriage, but she didn’t do it. She says Simar rules on her mind. Chitra mentions that the marriage will not happen as she has the trump card that will ruin everything. Vivaan is disheartened as the girl he wanted to get married to is now becoming his brother’s bride.

Simar apologises to Badi Maa

Simar comes to Badi Maa and says that since Aarav is getting married, she shouldn’t get upset with Choti Simar. Badi Maa says that she made a mistake by calling her here. Simar says she realises she has made a big mistake and apologises once again. Badi Maa gets convinced but says that her condition for marriage still persists.

Aarav calls on Choti Simar’s phone. She picks up the phone and says that her sister must have slept. Aarav tells that he has called to talk to her. He asks her to look out of the window. Choti Simar sees him standing with a bouquet and a Sorry Simar card along with it.

Reema asks what is she doing here and with whom she was talking to. She looks out of the window and sees Aarav standing. Reema asks Choti Simar to tell Aarav that she didn’t like all this and he shall end all these things. Reema also mentions that if Choti Simar won’t do it, she would wake everyone in the house and humiliate her.

Aarav gets upset with Choti Simar

Choti Simar is forced to go down and tell Aarav that he need not do all this. Reema is looking at them from the window and signs her. Aarav says sorry and gives her a bouquet. Choti Simar pushes the bouquet and it stuns him. Choti Simar tells Aarav that he should do all this as he is her sister's fiancé. Choti Simar tells him that he is crossing a line and she is forced to do this to him. Aarav tells her that he didn’t know that sharing pain with family is considered crossing a line.

He gets upset with her and tells her that Badi Maa is right, small thinking people like her should stay away from his marriage. He keeps the bouquet in the car. Reema smiles seeing Aarav get upset with Choti Simar. Choti Simar cries holding flower petals in her hand and thinks whatever she has done is for everyone’s good.

