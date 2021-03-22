Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 Cast: Know Who Stars In This Dipika Kakar Family Drama

Colors TV's show Sasural Simar Ka was one of the most successful serials that made its run on the television. The show first aired in 2011 and was wrapped up in 2018. After a gap of three years, Sasural Simar Ka is gearing up to make a comeback with its second season. Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram to make this surprising announcement to her fans. Sasural Simar Ka season 2 cast will see several new faces as well. An exclusive report by Spotboye has revealed the male lead of this show.

Sasural Simar Ka season 2 cast details

According to the report, Avinash Mukherjee, who is popularly known for essaying the character of young Jagdish in Balika Vadhu, has been roped to play one of the male leads in this show. Akash Jagga, who made his acting debut Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, will also be playing a parallel lead in the show. In the upcoming second season of Sasural Simar ka 2, Dipika Kakar will reprise her role of Simar Bhardhwaj.

Dipika Kakar's announcement

In the video shared by Dipika, she is all smiles for the camera as she announces the renewal of her show. She greets her fans by saying 'Jay Mata Di' and goes on to say that she has spent so many years being a part of the viewer's life and family. She also said that after all the love she received from the fans of the show, she could not wait to come back again. Dipika further said that other details regarding the show will be revealed soon enough. She is seen wearing a red saree and a pair of heavy earrings in the video. In the caption, she wrote, "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts.... Are you ready......Lets create magic again".

The cast of the first instalment of the show included Dipika Kakar, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manish Raisinghan, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vaishali Takkar, Siddharth Shivpuri, Varun Sharma, Nikki Sharma, Monica Sharma, Krissann Barretto, Rohan Mehra and Mazher Sayed. It was produced by Rashmi Sharma under her banner Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The first season not only saw Simar tackling family problems but also fighting bizarre supernatural entities.

Image courtesy- @ms.dipika Instagram