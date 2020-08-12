Satish Shah Says ‘proper Treatment Is Key,’ Post His COVID-19 Recovery

Veteran comedy actor Satish Shah is at his home at the moment post his recovery from the coronavirus. The actor shared a tweet after returning from the hospital and informed his followers about his wellbeing. As per reports mentioned in Hindustan Times, he said that ‘COVID-19 is a big hauua’. He continued and said that the coronavirus alone has not killed anyone. It is a combination of pre-existing illness and conditions which has aided the virus to be a risk. He also said, “people with other health issues worsened the condition and the bodies couldn’t cope". Most people recover from the virus and there is nothing to be afraid of.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Star Rhea Sharma's Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read

Satish Shah's health is back to normal

Satish Shah is in quarantine and will continue to do so. However, he also recalled in an interview that despite staying at home, he used to feel squeamish due to fever, especially during the evening time. He had fever for 6-7 days until he consulted his doctor friend. The friend asked him to get tested. Post the test, the friend also suggested that Satish get his treatment done in a hospital. He got admitted and recovered after days of proper care. His wife Madhu Shah also tested positive, however did not show any symptoms.

Also Read | Samir Sharma's Death: 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' To 'Geet'; A Look At The Actor's Best Shows

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Satish Shah revealed that he was fine about getting the treatment at the hospital. He was positive about the whole experience. He also added that he did not take any risk because of his age. He also advised people to get the treatment if they ever get tested positive. He said that it is better to get tested and treated at the earliest. Having a positive mind-set helps says the actor.

Also Read | Pratyusha Banerjee's Birth Anniversary: A Look At Awards Won By The Late Actor

Satish Shah's COVID-19 test was negative

Satish Shah says that he didn’t want any attention during the treatment, thus he did not reveal the situation to anyone outside of his immediate family. He only revealed once he was fine again. He also said that the doctors and the nurses took utmost care of him at the hospital. He expressed his gratitude through a tweet. Satish Shah's COVID-19 test was reported to be normal on July 24. However, he was kept under observation and once again Satish Shah's COVID-19 test was negative.

Satish Shah's health is back to normal now; see tweet-

#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all. — satish shah (@sats45) August 9, 2020

Also Read | 'In Quarantine Till August 11': Satish Shah Reveals COVID-19 Result; Thanks Hospital Staff

Covid mane bharkhi gayo hato. 😉 pan haar maani ne vhayo gayo. — satish shah (@sats45) August 9, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.