Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 Promo: Dheeraj Dhoopar Hides His Real Intentions In Intriguing Clip

The second season of Saubhagyavati Bhava is just a few days away from premiering on television. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was announced as a parallel lead for the television serial, recently shared a promo establishing his character. Previously, a similar promo featuring Karanvir Bohra was also released which confirmed that the actor will be reprising the menacing role of Viraj Dobriyal.

3 things you need to know

Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava? aired on television between 2011 and 2013.

The original show featured Karanvir Bohra, Sriti Jha and Harshad Chopra in lead roles.

Besides Karanvir Bohra and Dheeraj Dhoopar, the second season will also feature Amandeep Sidhu.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his promo from Saubhagyavati Bhava

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram handle to share his official character promo from to premiere television serial, Saubhagyavati Bhava. The promo features Dhoopar in the role of Raghav, a corporate honcho who lives life on his own terms. A party enthusiast, he presumably melts as he sees Amandeep Sidhu's character, following which he marries her.



At the wedding ceremony as he is being teased by others for agreeing to be tied down, Dhoopar's Raghav breaks the fourth wall letting the audience in on his real intentions. Smirking at the camera, Raghav says only horses can be reigned in, not lions. Karanvir Bohra's Viraj Dobriyal also makes a brief appearance in the new promo establishing that the second season of Saubhagyavati Bhava, will be a clash of the anti-heros.

Karanvir Bohra returns as Viraj Dobriyal



Earlier this month, the official character promo of Karanvir Bohra as Viraj Dobriyal in the second season of Saubhagyavati Bhava, was released. This has understandably created much hype among fans of the original show owing to the lasting impact Bohra's portrayal of Viraj has had. It is easily listed as one of the most menacing characters to emerge in the world of Indian television. Saubhagyavati Bhava will premiere on September 26, on Star Bharat, at 10 pm.