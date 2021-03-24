Saumya Tandon Dresses Up Like 'Radha' For Holi; Fans Compliment "Sundar, Ati Sundar"

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! fame Saumya Tandon donned a new avatar in a recent Instagram post. The actress shared a childhood anecdote about her grandmother as her new look made her nostalgic about her younger days. Saumya is all set to celebrate the auspicious festival of Holi with her new traditional look. Check out Saumya Tandon's latest Instagram post here!

Saumya Tandon's latest Instagram update

Donning a beautiful white saree, the 36-year-old actress smiled brightly while posing in the picture. Exhibiting floral jewellery, Saumya wrote in the caption that she donned the look of Radha especially for the upcoming occasion of the Holi festival. Furthermore, the actress shared a childhood memory of her grandmother writing when she was a kid, her Nani would dress her up like 'Radha. She credited the photographer and jewellery stylist in her Instagram post.

Netizens react to Saumya Tandon's Instagram post

Fans were in awe of the actress's beauty as they could not gushing about Saumya's new look. Compliments like 'Pretty' and 'Beautiful flooded in the comment section. One fan wrote that Saumya represented a princess while another fan chimed in writing that she looked exceptionally beautiful in the picture.

Saumya Tandon's photos on Instagram

The actress, famously known as Anita Bhabhi from her popular show, enjoys a following of over a million followers on Instagram. Saumya Tandon's photos on Instagram show off her fashion outfits from western to traditional. From stylish jumper to Saumya Tandon's sarees, her fashionable taste is appreciated by her fans as evident from the comment section.

A look at Saumya Tandon's TV shows

The actress gained popularity on the small screen through her role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! as Anita Bhabhi but quit the show in the year 2020. Having hosted reality TV shows like Dance India Dance, the actress also worked as a model in her early career days. The actress played a minor role in Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's hit movie Jab We Met! as Roop. Saumya Tandon's TV shows like Aisa Des Hai Mera, Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, and Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout contributed to her successful career in television.

