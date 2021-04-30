Saumya Tandon Of 'Bhabhiji' Fame Is Reading About Mistakes Women Make In Their Careers

With rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra amid the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the state is currently under a lockdown to help prevent the spread of the novel virus further. While staying isolated for days can result in Cabin Fever for many, everyone has now found various ways to keep themselves entertained in the confines of their home by indulging in multiple indoor activities. Recently, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! star Saumya Tandon revealed how she is spending me-time amid lockdown 2021.

Saumya Tandon is 'intrigued' to read about mistakes women make in their careers

Television actor Saumya Tandon is an avid reader and her Instagram handle is proof. Back in January this year, the Jab We Met star started her book club by suggesting Peter Theil's Zero to One book to fans and had pledged to read at least one book a month on her Instagram handle. Now, the latest book to grab Saumya's intrigue is the New York Times bestseller Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office: Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers by Lois P. Frankel.

In Saumya Tandon's latest Instagram Story, the 36-year-old shared a picture of the "revised and updated" version of the book. Along with sharing a photograph of the bestseller book on Instagram, she wrote, "Very intriguing...hmmm will read." For the unversed, the Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office book had hit the stands back in 2014. This book focuses on the mistakes and reasons why women don’t often make it to the top positions in the world of business and it also offers several tips to overcome them.

Check out Saumya Tandon's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, yesterday, Saumya Tandon gave fans a sneak peek into her me-time amid lockdown 2021 by sharing a streak of pictures of herself from her home sweet home on Instagram. Along with sharing her photos, she also advised her fans to make the best out of this time as she wrote, "These moments are precious for self-talk, introspection and questioning oneself." Saumya also added, "I know these are tough times but trying to get the best out of it. #metime #lockdown2021 #stayhomestaysafe".

Take a look:

Promo Image Source: Saumya Tandon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.