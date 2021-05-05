Saumya Tandon Shares Adorable Video With Son 'injecting' Her As She Fails To Get COVID Jab

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in the country and people are rushing to get vaccinated to build immunity against the deadly virus. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram handle recently and revealed that she is planning to get vaccinated at home and also revealed the reason behind the same.

Saumya Tandon's Instagram stories

Actor-host Saumya Tandon took to her official Instagram handle earlier today and wrote that she is planning to get vaccinated at home. The actor shared a screenshot of the Cowin app, which is the official website for COVID-19 vaccination in India, and wrote that she has been trying to find vaccines for all age groups but has failed to do so. Therefore, she added in another story that she would get injected by her little son. Sharing an adorable video of her little munchkin, Saumya wrote, "After trying really hard, still not getting vaccinations so my baby decided to inject me. Abhi isi se kaam chala do."

A peek into Saumya Tandon's Instagram

Jab We Met actor Saumya Tandon recently shared a picture on the social networking site and captioned it, "Homebound. Tell me your experience. How are you guys spending your days? Is it tough? Is it easy?" The actor also urged her fans and followers to stay home and stay safe amidst the increasing number of cases in the country. Several of her followers replied in the comments section that they have been spending time with their families and watching shows to keep themselves distracted, while others said that learning new things is keeping them occupied.

Saumya Tandon's works

Saumya Tandon is known for being a host in Indian reality shows like Dance India Dance, Bournvita Quiz Contest, LG Malaika-E-Kitchen, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Entertainment Ki Raat among others. She appeared in the Bollywood film Jab We Met and portrayed the character of Roop, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin. Saumya gained huge popularity among the masses when she played the character of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain for five years and recently quit the show in August 2020 in order to play different characters. Actor Nehha Pendse replaced her in the popular comedy series.

