Saumya Tandon Shares Pictures From Cafe In Kashmir, Says 'Scooting Away To The Carefree'

Saumya Tandon is vacationing in Kashmir currently and has been sharing constant updates from her travel. The actor has shared a recent post from a café that had antique pieces for décor as she posed around them. Read along and take a look at the pictures here.

Saumya Tandon poses on a scooter at a Kashmir café

Saumya Tandon has been sharing all that she is doing at her current Kashmir vacation. The actor recently visited a café that had quirky décor along with antique showpieces, while she posed on a scooter and also added a fun caption which read, “Scooting away to the carefree time!” followed by the hashtags #holidayvibe #kashmir #kashmirdairies and #holiday.

The post has over 33k likes since Saumya shared it last evening on March 9, 2021, on the photo-sharing platform. Fans and followers of the actor have also poured in love for her in the comments under the post. Take a look at some of the comments here.

More about Saumya Tandon's vacation in Kashmir

The actor is in the Northern state with her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh. She has shared videos of the two enjoying the snowfall as they were in Gulmarg on March 9, 2021. Her feed also has videos of her taking a walk in the hilly areas of Pahalgam.

Saumya Tandon on the work front

She recently walked out of the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, which has been her longest stint since she made her debut on television. Tandon played one of the four lead characters in the show, named Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra opposite the actor Aasif Sheikh, who played her on-screen husband Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra. The actor ended her contract in 2020 after working on the show for 5 years.

Apart from the show, the actor is also known for hosting the quiz show Bournvita Quiz Contest for its first three seasons from 2011 to 2014. She also hosted the show Mallika-E-Kitchen for three seasons, from 2010 to 2013. The actor has also worked in a couple of movies and made her debut with the film Jab We Met in 2007, as Roop Dhillon.

