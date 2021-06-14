Saumya Tandon Shares Unseen Pictures Of Her Baby Two Years Later Because She Was Scared!

Saumya Tandon, known for her role as Anita Bhabi shared two new and unseen pictures with her baby boy recently and said that she was "too scared to expose the baby" back then. The actor welcomed her first son with her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh in January 2019 and the only photo that was clicked of Saumya Tandon's baby was when the new parents left the hospital for their home.

Now, Saumya feels ready to share pictures of her son as she shared not one, but two unseen pictures with her baby boy. She got them professionally clicked by a photographer and reminisced this day two years ago. She called them the "most beautiful pictures" she has.

Saumya Tandon's never-seen-before pictures with her son

Source: Saumya Tandon's Instagram story

Saumya Tandon's baby and she look extremely relaxed and blissful in this second photo as the actor gave her son a kiss on his head while he slept peacefully. The theme of the shoot seemed to be soft and fairy-like and the colour palette too was whites and pinks.

Source: Saumya Tandon's Instagram story

Now, the young mother does not shy away from sharing her son's pictures and he is even featured in some videos as well. Saumya Tandon shared a sweet reel in which she hugged her son and swayed to the music of 'Just The Two Of Us'

Her baby boy also featured in Saumya Tandon's photos from her Pahagam trip!

While she has been part of several entertainment shows, Saumya has been loved for her role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Gar Par Hain that she took up in 2015 and quit in August 2020. She cited that she wanted to move on to different and more challenging roles. Her character was not brought back until several months later when Nehha Pendse finally replaced her. Fans of the show were left very disappointed after Saumya left. The actor has not yet announced any new projects and Saumya Tandon's photos include a lot of pictures of her life and many throwback shoot photos. It is yet to be seen if the actress will be back with a new role soon.

IMAGE: SAUMYA TANDON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.