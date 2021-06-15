Saumya Tandon's 'blast From The Past' Features THIS Popular Character And It's Not Vibhuti

Actor Saumya Tandon recently took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced about the good old "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain" days with a throwback photo on social media. Earlier today, the Jab We Met star took to her Instagram handle to share a "blast from the past" photograph with one of her co-stars from the set of the highly popular &TV show. However, ardent fans of the comedy show will be surprised to know that Saumya's "on set Masti" partner is not her former reel-life husband, Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh).

Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi recalls "on set Masti" from 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain'

Saumya Tandon had bidden farewell to the long-running television Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain back in October last year. Now, after almost eight months since she parted ways to the &TV show's "Anita Bhabhi", the 36-year-old dug up her photo album to share a throwback photo from the set of this Shashank Bali & Rajan Waghdhare directorial. Earlier this morning, i.e. June 15, 2021, Saumya shared a "blast from the past" photograph on her Instagram Stories with co-star Yogesh Tripathi.

In the hilarious photograph, Saumya Tandon could be seen being busy on her mobile phone while Yogesh Tripathi snooped into her mobile along with striking a goofy pose for the camera in his standard "Daroga Happu Singh" avatar. For the unversed, Happu Singh is shown to be a corrupt police officer in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, who secretly has a crush on "Gori Mem" Anita Bhabhi. Along with posting the photograph with Yogesh on Instagram, Saumya wrote, "Blast from the past. On set masti @yogesh.tripathi78 (sic)".

Back in October 2020, Saumya Tandon had penned a heartfelt note about bidding adieu to Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain after being a part of the sitcom for five years. She had posted a streak of videos with her beloved co-stars from her last day on the set of the show, wherein the Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni actor's co-stars were all-praise about her. Posting the videos, Saumya had written,

End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan @saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day). 5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with @andtvofficial @zeetv and thanks to my producers Mrs Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji . The video work is from @raajjchatterjii and Ganesh

