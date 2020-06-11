Savita Bhatti Reminisces Good Old Memories Of Her Wedding To Late Jaspal Bhatti

Savita Bhatti recently opened up about the first time she met late husband Jaspal Bhatti. She cherished the moment by sharing some old pictures of them from their wedding day. Savita Bhatti also went on to share the story about how the duo got married.

Savita Bhatti shared a series of pictures from her marriage where the duo is seen exchanging rings and following different rituals. Talking about their story, Savita Bhatti wrote in a Facebook post:

“Lockdown Unlocking Stories. Welcome to my world, In Kasauli, watching Chitrahaar on Jalandhar DD, the program was suddenly interrupted by a young Sikh gentleman. He spoke for 2-3 mins in between the 5-6 Hindi film songs. I was so upset. Who was this person who had interrupted my dose of filmi songs? He kept coming back every week, irritating me more. After sometime when he wouldn’t go away, I said, ‘Chalo, let’s listen to what he’s saying’. And when I heard him, my brains were blown away. It was nothing like I had seen or heard before. This was my first introduction to Mr Jaspal Bhatti 😊 Not the last as months later, my uncle who worked in UT with my father in law suggested the match to my father. My father was ecstatic. ‘Munda SDO hai te cartoonist vi'”

Furthermore, Savita Bhatti said that alliance talks started thereafter between Jaspal Bhatti’s and her parents. By then, the families were in Delhi and one day she was told to take a half-day off as a boy’s family is coming to meet her.

Savita Bhatti further wrote that both the families agreed on the match and they got engaged in March 1985. She also revealed that her students had final exams at that time, so she carried their answer sheets with her for her wedding. Apparently, she prepared the report cards in the midst of her sangeet. She ended the post by adding, “This, ladies and gentlemen was the beginning of my new life. Unsure, uncertain of what lay ahead.”

Jaspal Bhatti was a television personality famous for his satirical take on the problems of the common man. He is most well known for his television series Flop Show, Full Tension and mini capsules Ulta Pulta which ran on Doordarshan. He was commonly known as "King of Comedy" and also "King of Satire".

Jaspal Bhatti carried out various anti-corruption crusades in Chandigarh. His satirical attack on issues like red-tapism, nepotism, and corruption was both comical and awakening for masses. The comedian's show Flop Show was re-aired on Doordarshan amid nationwide lockdown.

