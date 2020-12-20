Sayali Sanjeev's Photos Show That She's A Total 'family Girl', Check Them Out

Sayali Sanjeev has worked in a myriad of Marathi and Hindi productions for the better half of a decade. The actress is known for essaying the character of Gauri Madhusudan Sawant in the successful Marathi show, Kahe Diya Pardes. As of now, Sayali Sanjeev could be seen as Vidhita in Perfect Pati on &TV.

Apart from being known for her illustrous body of work that she has been a part of in a short span of time, Sayali Sanjeev's photos on Instagram also indicate that she is a person, to whom, her family means a lot. The images that can be found below are a proof of that.

The first one in the list of Sayali Sanjeev's photos about her family is a Mother's Day post. In the image that can be found below, one can see a glowing Sayali Sanjeev smiling for the camera with her parents in traditional Maharashtrian attire. All three could be dressed in red and sporting accessories that are typically worn with their respective attires. All of the images that can be found below are available on Sayali Sanjeev's Instagram.

Check out the photos:

The next image on the list a birthday post that the actor shared for her brother. It appears as if the picture was taken on the day her brother, Shantanu, was getting married. One can see that the brother-sister duo is gleaming with happiness and joy on the day of the former's wedding. The hashtags that the post is accompanied with will provide a bit of an insight into what she feels towards her brother.

Sayali Sanjeev tends to share a lot of images with her family on her Instagram, which is proof enough of her affinity towards them. Sanjeev hardly leaves an opportunity of posting a picture with them. And, when she does, one can gauge how much exactly the family members are fond of each other.

