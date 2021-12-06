Television actor Sayantani Ghosh recently tied the knot with longtime beau Anugrah Tiwari on December 4. The Naagin fame actor has treated fans with various glimpses of her special day on Instagram that has left all in awe of the newly married couple. Apart from sharing the pictures online, Sayantani left everyone emotional after she informed all about opting to don her grandmother’s saree and bangles for her engagement.

The actor wore a red saree paired with a golden blouse for the engagement ceremony while her husband Anugrah Tiwari opted for a complementing golden jacket over his red kurta. The actor also posed solo for two pictures with flower decorations as the backdrop. The couple has been reportedly dating for eight years before they finally exchanged vows on November 4 in Kolkata.

Sayantani Ghosh dons her grandmother's lehenga and bangles for engagement

In one of her posts on Instagram, she informed about wearing her Didda’s saree and bangles that made her feel her grandmother’s presence for the festivities. While sharing the post, she wrote, “The best thing in life is to hold on to each other, and here we are about to begin a new chapter in our lives As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing from my dida. The saree and my bangles that I’m wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night.”

Apart from this, she even shared pictures from the wedding festivities on her Instagram Stories. In one of them, she posed with her bridesmaids and showcased the bangles - shaankha pola - traditionally worn by married Bengali women, in another one. “My dream has always been to wear the shaankha pola. Finally that moment.”, she wrote. On Sunday afternoon, the actor also shared a glimpse of her “bride-to-be look” as she got ready for the wedding. On the work front, Sayantani rose to fame with Kumkum: Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan and later worked in several successful TV and reality shows. The actor is currently playing Daljeet in the SabTV show Tera Yaar Hoon Mein.

IMAGE: Instagram/sayantanighosh0609