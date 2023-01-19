Sayantani Ghosh Slams Radhika Madan; 'Don’t Treat TV As A Stepping Stone'

Sayantani Ghosh recently slammed Radhika Madan for looking down on the television industry. The 'Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' actress revealed she was 'hurt, disappointed and angry' by Radhika's comments. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sayantani said, "When people start from TV and reach a certain status, then why do they bicker about television?"

She added, "Television feeds hundreds of homes, it gives you employment, and the biggest of TV stars also choose the medium to promote their films." "I have a problem with the approach. You want to do a movie. You start with TV, you become a star, you earn so much money which gives you the holding power to start your movie journey and you can choose to wait for the right time," said the actress.

During the interaction, Ghosh praised her friend Mouni Roy for the 'grace' and 'gratitude' she has shown in her interviews while speaking about getting her first break in TV. Ghosh added she couldn't see that 'grace' in Radhika's clip. "She (Radhika) and many others look down upon TV, you shouldn’t do that, I feel. My problem is don’t treat TV as a stepping stone,” Sayantani added.

It all began when Radhika Madan in a recent interview opened up about the working conditions in the television industry. She said that once the flow of the shoot or set was confirmed, directors would rearrange it, and whosoever was available would show up to shoot.

Radhika added that the director would always shut her up whenever she tried to say anything about her character.

"Don’t belittle a fraternity that deserves respect"

Earlier, Sayantani had shared a clip from Radhika's interview on her now-deleted Instagram stories and wrote, “So sad to see the world of TV been put down like this! The actor here started a promising career in a TV show! The one interviewing laughed in the background. Such a SHAME! Let’s not forget TV reaches millions of homes! Gives employment to many! FYI most films get promoted across TV shows. In life, everything has challenges n strengths! If you don’t wanna do Tv- ur call! But kindly don’t belittle a fraternity which deserves respect #proudTVMember.”

'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' served as the platform for Radhika's acting debut on television. She later made her cinematic debut in the film 'Pataakha' directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and thereafter made appearances in movies like 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', 'Angrezi Medium', and 'Shiddat'. 'Kuttey', starring Tabu and Arjun Kapoor, was Radhika's most recent film to be released.

Sayantani made her television debut in 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan' and went on to work on several shows like 'Naaginn', 'Ghar Ek Sapna', 'Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar' and more. She is currently working in 'Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.