'Scared Of Injections': Arrti Singh Gets 1st Dose COVID Vaccine, Says 'need To Fight This'

Actress Arrti Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures while receiving her first COVID-19 dose. The actress in the post explained that she has always been scared of receiving injections, but understanding the importance of the vaccination, the actress urged her fans to get inoculated. In the pictures, a scared Arrti can be seen sitting quietly on a chair as the nurse approaches to inject her with the first dose. She captioned the post while asking her fans to stand united against the virus and help the country overcome it.

Arrti Singh takes first COVID-19 jab

“Scared of injections but do takeeeeeee it ... we need to fight this ..... first dose done @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen .... @my_bmc thank u.” Several fans of the actress responded to her post and praised her for being brave enough to take the first jab. One of the users wrote, “Brave girl,” while another called her a ‘sherni’ for taking the vaccine so calmly. A third user chimed in and congratulated her for getting inoculated. Arrti is among those few celebrities who have received their first dose including Pulkit Samrat, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Mukesh Chhabra, Ankita Lokhande, Sanjana Sanghi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sonakshi Sinha, and more. Apart from Arrti, actress Daisy Shah also received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, she shared the picture on Instagram and even asked all to get themselves vaccinated soon to curb the virus spread.

COVID-19 Tally in India

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 11. A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated.

IMAGE: ARRTI SINGH/ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.