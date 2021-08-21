'Schitt's Creek: The Farewell Tour' Officially Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The Emmy Award-winning show Schitt's Creek has a huge viewership across the world. The show won over seven Emmys in 2020 and set the record for winning the highest number of Emmys won by a comedy series. While the fans of the show were waiting for its Farewell tour, Eugene and Dan Levy recently announced the tour's official cancellation. The two stated the COVID-19 safety protocols as the reason behind the cancellation.

Schitt's Creek Farewell Tour officially cancelled

Schitt's Creek stars and makers Dan and Eugene Levy took to their respective social media handles to announce the official cancellation of the Farewell Tour. The two shared an official statement and addressed the viewers as "To our incredible Schitt's Creek fans." They further mentioned the team put in their best efforts to reschedule the tour, yet they had to cancel it to make sure people's safety in the COVID-19 pandemic.

They wrote, "When we postponed the Schitt's Creek: The Farewell Tour, we had every hope and intention of travelling to see you later this year. However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we've found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future. So we have made the difficult decision to cancel all the tour dates that were scheduled per-pandemic."

The makers further promised a full refund of tickets, and wrote, "In an effort to help support those of you who have supported us all these years, tickets will be refunded immediately upon cancellation. If you have any issues, please contact your point of purchase. We're so sorry to be missing you, and we will continue to try to find a way to see you in the future. Best wishes and warmest regards, Dan and Eugene Levy."

Details about Schitt's Creek

The Emmy Award-winning show Schitt's Creek revolve around the story of a wealthy family who loses all their wealth due to a dishonest employee. The family is then forced to move to a town they bought as a joke. While they try their best to get out of the town, they somehow begin to love it.

