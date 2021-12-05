Rupali Ganguly, who is currently gaining tons of love and appreciation for her power-packed performance in the tv show, Anupamaa, recently gave a glimpse of how she was reliving her childhood days with some of the legendary singers of the industry.

Rupali Ganguly is best known for her iconic role of Monisha Sarabhai in the tv show, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and is currently winning the hearts of fans through her portrayal of Anupamaa in her latest tv show.

Rupali Ganguly gets nostalgic with Bappi Lahiri, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of images in which she gave a glimpse of her gleeful get-together with the popular Bollywood singers namely Bappi Lahiri, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik on the occasion of Bappi Lahiri's birthday. In the first photo, she can be seen sitting with the legendary artists Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Bappi Lahiri. She can also be seen wearing a stunning lavender shade traditional attire with some elegant and heavy jewellery paired with it. In the next one, Rupali Ganguly can be seen clicking a cute picture with Bappi Lahiri with a massive cake in front of them. In further pictures, she can be seen clicking cute selfies with singer Alka Yagnik who also attended Bappi Lahiri's birthday bash.

In the caption, she revealed how she was reliving her childhood days and added a heart emoji next to it. The caption read, "Reliving my childhood days!" (sic)

Many fans took to Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post and poured love for her by adding heart emojis in the comments section. Many of them also mentioned how beautiful they all looked in the picture while others dropped in fire emojis to depict how their pictures were fiery. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Rupali Ganguly's latest Instagram post.

Rupali Ganguly recently penned a cute birthday wish for her show, Anupamaa's director Romesh Kalra while referring to him as Anupamaa's mother. She even thanked him for all the patience and all the love and called him the Zen of the sets. The caption read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUPAMAA KI MUMMYYYY Happy Happy Birthday Romi Sir The Zen Of our sets …. Thank u for all the patience and all the love." (sic) Take a look at what she posted.

Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly