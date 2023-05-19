Seerat Kapoor Says ‘casting Couch Exists In The Industry’, Talks About Receiving Help...

Seerat Kapoor, the Indian actress known for her roles in TV serials and films, has spoken up about the prevalent issue of the casting couch in the showbiz industry. Kapoor, who credits her father, actor Sandeep Kapoor, for managing her work and keeping her away from unwanted individuals, acknowledges that the casting couch is a reality in the industry. Seerat is currently seen in the serial Imlie.

In a recent interview with an online media organisation, Seerat Kapoor confessed that her father, who is also an actor, managed her work to keep her away from the ill practices of the industry. Though she admitted that TV is a safer place with respect to the larger showbiz industry, there are people who want to take advantage. She added that TV is a safer area as no one can tell them to ‘do a bold scene’.

Seerat Kapoor on casting couch

Seerat Kapoor mentioned the ways in which perpetrators practice the ‘casting couch’. She said that the people invite to meetings and take ‘inappropriate’ auditions. However, the Imlie actress added that “the power to escape such a situation lies within the people”.

Seerat continued to shed light on the harassment that takes place in the industry. She asserted that she has never faced anything of the sort, “But casting couch exists in the industry. Workplace harassment is there in every field, and it stands true for showbiz as well.”. Quotoing such situations, the actress argued why she has her father manage her business.

Seerat also mentioned that people practising casting couch sense under confidence. She added that ‘they’ take advantage of one's vulnerability and desperation. The 30 years old actress said that it is not easy for anyone to sustain in the industry and she has her family’s support but not everyone has that.

Seerat Kapoor and father helping her

Talking more about having her father with her, Seerat Kapoor mentioned that her father brought her into the industry. She also added that being an actor knows the ins and outs of the industry and can recognize the intentions of people. She reiterated that having attended business meetings and calls with him, she has started to get a hold of the craft of the business too.