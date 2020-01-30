Seinfeld's Newman Was The Show's Main Antagonist; Three Lesser-known Facts About Him

Seinfeld is a popular American sitcom television series starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The show was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. Seinfeld is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential sitcoms of all time. Seinfeld character Newman is a recurring character but the main antagonist on the Seinfeld show. The character was portrayed by Wayne Knight. Seinfeld's Newman was friends with Cosmo Kramer, who was one of the main characters on the show, but never got along with Jerry Seinfeld.

Newman’s presence on the show was well-liked by the audience. Though he was made to appear pure evil, the neighbourhood on the Seinfeld show would have been lost without him. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Seinfeld's Newman.

Read | Julia Louis-Dreyfus Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About The 'Seinfeld' Star

Read | Mike McCarthy Confesses That He Lied To Jerry Jones For A Job With Dallas Cowboys

Newman wanted to be a barber.

Newman was heard saying in one of the episodes, titled The Barber, that once he finds a barber, he sticks to him. Therefore, he was stuck with an Italian barber called Uncle Enzo for years. Nevertheless, Newman himself almost went to a barber school. He always felt that he had a talent for cutting hair and he would have become a neat barber, had he gone to the barber school.

Newman was overworked

No matter how evil Newman was for Jerry and how miserable he made him, the truth remained that Newman was stressed out and overworked. In the episode The Old Man, it was revealed that Newman was a United States postal worker. Upon being asked as to why postal workers went crazy and shot people, Newman gave an exquisite explanation. He told them that the mail never stops coming in. He further told them that they keep piling up more and more with each passing day.

Newman was suicidal for years.

Though Newman always despised Jerry and appeared as though he was filled with evil, he was once suicidal for years. It was revealed by Kramer, a main character on the show, that Newman was depressed because he had no job or companion. This was revealed to the audience in season two, episode The Revenge. But Newman’s character was voiced by Larry David and his face was not revealed.

Read | “Seinfeld” Star Alexander, Southside Johnny In NJ Fame Hall

Read | Jerry Craft, Kadir Nelson Win Honors For Children’s Books

Image Credits: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.