Sejal Sharma's Mother Says Daughter Was Not Depressed, Suicide Note Mentions 'hard Life'

Television News

Sejal Sharma, TV actor who committed suicide by hanging herself at home, was speculated to be depressed after she suggested the same in her suicide note

Updated On:
Sejal Sharma

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma committed suicide in her flat at Mira Road on January 24, 2020, Friday. The Kashimira police are investigating the case. Reportedly, Sejal Sharma left a suicide note and stated that no one should be blamed for her suicide.

Despite the investigation still being a work in process, numerous reports speculated that after Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji went off-air in August 2019, she was looking for work and might have committed suicide out of depression. However, dismissing the claims, the young actress' mother stated that Sharma never had depression and that she had landed a lead role recently. Dishing out more details, the 25-year-old's mother stated that she has no idea of what exactly transpired. 

Sejal had reportedly said, “I can’t take the pressure of this hard life” in her suicide letter which, as per reports, appeared to have been written in a hurry and was not fully legible. A report in a prominent Mumbai newspaper quoted a Thane police official saying that the force was looking to bring in handwriting experts to decipher certain parts of the letter that were written in cursive. It was the same officer who added that as per the probe's understanding at that point in time, she was 'tired of life's struggles', adding that she had apparently apologized to her parents and told them that they'd have to live with 'her decision'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sejal Sharma (@i_sejalsharmaofficial) on

Originally hailing from Udaipur, Sejal Sharma came to Mumbai in 2017 to pursue a career in acting. Before her debut on the Star Plus show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", she appeared in a few commercials. She had also featured in a web series titled Azad Parindey.

(With Agency inputs)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
