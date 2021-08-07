Selena Gomez Says "it's Nice To Be Back On TV," Years After Wizards Of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez is reportedly excited to back to scripted TV nearly a decade later! The former Disney alum recently spoke about her return to TV several years after appearing in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena will soon appear in Hulu's comedy murder mystery, Only Murders in the Building, alongside comedy veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Only Murders in the Building premieres on August 31, on Hulu. Disney+ Hotstar is slated to release the upcoming series in select territories, including Indonesia, however an official announcement for India is yet to be made.

Selena Gomez discusses her return to acting on television

While appearing on Hulu's CTAM presentation on Friday, August 6, Selena Gomez talked about how it felt to return to acting on television several years later for Only Murders in the Building. The actor also spoke about her experience working on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, and how the two experiences were so different from one another. She said:

I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know that’s what I was doing. The level of the sophistication of the material is the reason why I wanted to do this but I don’t know? I was just a kid and I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around the set. Now, I’m just like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can. And it’s just really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as someone my own age which never happens. I’m just very happy to be doing this.

Oh, Mabel. One thing I've learned living in New York all these years is you should ALWAYS be on alert. #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/Mqyv0NeAi9 — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 3, 2021

Selena Gomez, on working with Steve Martin and Martin Short

During the interaction, Gomez also spoke about how exciting it was to work with comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. She spoke about how much she got to learn from them, and how it felt to work with actors of their calibre. Speaking of her experience, Gomez also mentioned how she now refers to the two as her "two crazy uncles."

Speaking of Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez said:

How they lead a set is so commendable. They are so humble and they are kind, and they are there till the very end. They’ve set such an example for me. They’ve been doing this longer than I’ve been alive. I would be so lucky to have a career that lasted that long. And I think overall I just love the way they talk to people. I love the way that they just come to set and make everybody feel good and that makes me want to be that and do that more. Plus, I’m just so lucky. I just sit down and laugh all day.

The upcoming 10-episode Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three residents in a building on the Upper West Side, NYC who team up to discover who killed their neighbour, Tim. More information about the tv show can be found, here.

#TCA21 Up next: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez take the stage to talk about a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages! @OnlyMurdersHulu follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one #OMITB pic.twitter.com/OtK36oXh9j — CTAM (@CTAM) August 6, 2021

IMAGE - SELENA GOMEZ/ONLY MURDERS INSTA

