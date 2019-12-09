Sex And The City Series: Where Is The Popular Girl Gang Now?

It is difficult to imagine that it has been more than 21 years since we first met the uber-stylish Carrie Bradshaw and her crew. Even with the long-gone goodbyes that they have said, Sex And The City remains one of the most iconic television shows ever. The friendships and heartbreaks all have a special place in our hearts.

Throughout the seasons of Sex And The City, viewers have laughed, cried and blushed several times. The lead cast of the show, which includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, received high praise for their performances. If you have lost track of where the squad is currently, then here is a quick update on the same. Read on:

Where is the Sex And The City squad now?

1. Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker's portrayal of the fashionista, Carrie Bradshaw was regarded as one of the greatest female acting performances on American television by many critics. Towards late 2005, Parker returned to films with her first role in First Wives Club. She also reprised her role in the two Sex And The City films in 2008 and 2010 respectively. In addition to acting, Sarah Jessica Parker ventured into the fashion industry as well.

2. Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall’s ferocious character, Samantha Jones in the Sex And The City series garnered her accolades from all corners and even bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2002. In 2005, Kim ventured into films and also appeared in Disney’s Ice Princess. She went on to act in several films like Whose Life Is It Anyway?, The Ghost Writer, Any Human Heart, Downton Abbey, etc.

3. Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis aka Charlotte York has maintained a very low profile compared to her co-stars from Sex And The City. Since the show wrapped up, Kristin has acted in films like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3D, Couples Retreat, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild. Kristin Davis has, however, worked closely with the United Nations on many philanthropic projects.

4. Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon has acted in several top films like Stockholm, Pennsylvania, James White, A Quiet Passion. She recently also announced that she will be acting in Netflix’s upcoming series, Ratched. Cynthia Nixon has also been very vocal in advocating LGBTQ rights amongst the community.

