'Sex Education' Star Gillian Anderson Gets Real About Work-life Balance

Actor Gillian Anderson is known for her promising performances in several web and TV series. The actor, who already has one Emmy at home, is now hoping for another in the category: Supporting Actress in Drama Series for The Crown. Despite her years-long acting career, she is much dedicated to balancing her personal and professional life. The Sex Education actor recently appeared on a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter and opened up on her work-life balance.

The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable discussion had Anderson and her fellow Emmy nominees, including Mj Rodriguez, Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Olsen, Cynthia Erivo, and Anja Taylor-Joy. Anderson revealed how she has different personal and job priorities as her children always come first for her. The actor also shared she always keeps her employers informed about her priorities.

Gillian Anderson on her work-life balance

Gillian Anderson's decades-long career spans films and TV shows. The actor has been in some A-listed shows and delivered applaudable performances in the past few years. In the recent discussion, the actor revealed kids are her priority in every job she takes. She further said she is open about her work-life balance and often warns her employers about the same. She revealed she dissociates her time between work and being with her children. The actor only takes up a job if her employer is willing to deal with the same, otherwise, she chooses to get out of the role and focus on her children. Her fellow nominees also praised her during the discussion. Sarah Paulson reflected the Gillian's "genius" performances and praised her for her priorities.

Gillian Anderson in The Crown

Gillian Anderson plays the role of the former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, in the award-winning show, The Crown. The actor won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the royal drama. She also took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2021.

Gillian in Sex Education

Gillian Anderson plays the role of a sex therapist and Otis' mother in Netflix's comedy-drama series Sex Education. The actor's character is one of the much-loved roles from the show. It explores the different phases of love, lust, and marriage that an adult goes through.

Image: AP