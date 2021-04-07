'Shaadi Mubarak' April 7 Spoiler: KT Befriends Preeti On Meeting Her Again

Star Plus's prime time show Shaadi Mubarak staring Manav Gohil and Rati Pandey has managed to captivate the audience with its plot twists and gripping storyline. In the Shaadi Mubarak April 6 episode, the viewers witness Choti Preeti running away from her house after being upset by her Vishal's behaviour. The episode starts with Nani telling Mohi/Preeti that Choti has run away. This leads to Preeti rushing off to find the young child while Vishal is already out in the streets frantically searching for her.

Preeti is finally able to locate Choti who with the help of KT but find her in grave danger after she has fallen into a manhole. KT is able to save choti Preeti but on witnessing the child's relationship with Mohi/Preeti, he realises that he has to find another way to get his wife Preeti back. Vishal on the other hand is accompanied by the police and he accuses Mohi of kidnapping his 5-year-old daughter. However, the kid is able to save Mohi. While Vishal is still fuming over Mohi, Nani asks him to calm down and accept the fact that Preeti cannot live without Mohi. Let's see what we can expect from the coming Shaadi Mubarak episodes.

Shaadi Mubarak April 7 spoiler

Preeti is mentally affected by surgery

The episode will start with KT consulting Preeti's doctor who tells him that it is a good thing that KT decided not to talk to Preeti about her past as her surgery has mentally affected her. The doctor also mentions that they may lose Preeti forever if she is reminded of the past before her brain is ready. This will lead to a worried KT asking everybody in his family to not mention anything to Preeti about her past. Meanwhile, Preeti is grateful for the stranger who helped her save the kid and decides that the next time she sees him, she will ask him his name.

KT decides to befriend Preeti

KT decides that he will make a new place in Preeti's life and try to win her affections again and make new memories with her as she is unable to remember their past. While Preeti is in the market, a man stops her and asks for his money. Preeti tells him that she will pay him soon and not to create a scene in public. This enrages the man and he resorts to holding her hand tightly not letting her go until she pays him back. KT who happens to be in the same market witnesses the exchange and goes to save Preeti.

Precap:

In the April 7 episode, KT and Preeti meet again. This time Preeti asks KT for his name. KT introduces himself as Keertan to her. KT meets his Shaadi Mubarak staff and assures them that they will work with Preeti again. When he realises that Preeti is looking for a job, he asks Preeti to join his company, Shaadi Mubarak.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rati Pandey Instagram)