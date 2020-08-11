Shabbir Ahluwalia Holds A Guinness World Record, Did You Know?

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia is an Indian television actor and host who has appeared on several shows. A few years back, the actor proved himself to be the real Khatron Ke Khiladi. After proving his mettle in one of the seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he was presented with Colors’ Guinness World Records - Ab India Todega. Keep reading to know more:

About Shabbir Ahluwalia's Guinness World Record

It was in the year 2011 when actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, the then co-host of ‘Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega’, set a new world record. Shabbir’s passion for daredevil stunts is known among his fans after the actor won the Season 3 of Khatron Ke Khiladi which was hosted by actor Priyanka Chopra. Back in 2011, it was no surprise that Shabbir was game enough to attempt to break an already set Guinness World Record. The task was to break the record for the longest motorcycle ride through a tunnel. The last record was for a distance of 200 feet, and Shabbir Ahluwalia managed to go way past it setting a new world record by covering a range of 224 ft 8 inch.

Talking about his stunt to India Forums in 2011, an elated Shabir had said that it was a lovely feeling to break a world record. He was always a fan of Guinness World Record. He used to think that the people who break the record were extraordinary. He was extremely elated to have got a shot at breaking the world record.

About Shabbir Ahluwalia

Shabbir Ahluwalia is currently seen in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The shooting recently resumed shooting after three months. A few months back, a few pictures went viral wherein the lead actors of the show - Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoppar - could be seen shooting the promo of the show.

In the above photo, the actors can be seen donning their character costumes. Sriti and Shraddha can be spotted wearing ethnic ensembles while Shabbir and Dheeraj are seen donning formal suits. All the actors, including the crew members, are seen taking COVID-19 restrictions by wearing masks and also maintaining social distancing measures.

