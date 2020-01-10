Shabir Ahluwalia's Adorable Pictures With His Wife That You Must Check Out

Television actor Shabir Ahluwalia is widely known for his portrayal of Abhishek Prem Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. He has been a part of several popular television shows including Hip Hip Hurray, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Ahluwalia marked his Bollywood debut with Shootout at Lokhandwala. He is married to actor Kanchi Kaul and has two sons. The couple keeps their fans updated by posting adorable pictures on social media.

Here we have compiled some of Shabir and Kanchi’s beautiful pictures to give you couple-goals.

1. An anniversary wish to his wife

2. In a mood for vacay

3. A cutesy picture on Kanchi Kaul’s birthday

4. Another picture on her birthday

5. Spreading vivid colours on the occasion of Holi

6. Rowing a boat with the family

7. An adorable collection of pictures

8. Celebrating Diwali with his wife

9. Summer vacation in Croatia

10. Sun-kissed in the beach

