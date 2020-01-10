The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shabir Ahluwalia's Adorable Pictures With His Wife That You Must Check Out

Television News

Shabir Ahluwalia is known for his portrayal of Abhishek Prem Mehra in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. Check out some of his adorable pictures with his wife Kanchi Kaul.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shabir Ahluwalia

Television actor Shabir Ahluwalia is widely known for his portrayal of Abhishek Prem Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. He has been a part of several popular television shows including Hip Hip Hurray, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Ahluwalia marked his Bollywood debut with Shootout at Lokhandwala. He is married to actor Kanchi Kaul and has two sons. The couple keeps their fans updated by posting adorable pictures on social media.

Here we have compiled some of Shabir and Kanchi’s beautiful pictures to give you couple-goals. 

1. An anniversary wish to his wife 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

 

2. In a mood for vacay

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

 

3. A cutesy picture on Kanchi Kaul’s birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

Also read: Saumya Tandon's Best Voguish Looks That Prove She Is A True Fashionista

4. Another picture on her birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

 

5. Spreading vivid colours on the occasion of Holi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

 

6. Rowing a boat with the family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

Also read: Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Looks Like Her Mom's Twin In An Orange Outfit, See Post

7. An adorable collection of pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

 

8. Celebrating Diwali with his wife

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

 

9. Summer vacation in Croatia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

Also read: Richa Chadha Looks Gorgeous In These Ethnic Looks And You Must Check Them Out Now!

10. Sun-kissed in the beach

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

Also read: Shabir Ahluwalia: The Kumkum Bhagya Actor's Best Looks

Also read: Kanchi Singh: How Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Looked 10 Years Ago

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU SEEKS PEOPLE'S SUPPORT
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON: TRUMP
CONG SENDS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
KHELO INDIA GAMES TO BE INAUGURATED