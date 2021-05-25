Shabir Ahluwalia's Sweet Bday Post For Wife Kanchi; Calls Her 'a Box Full Of Surprises'

On the occasion of Shabir Ahluwalia’s wife Kanchi Kaul's birthday, the actor dropped in a couple of memorable photos of them together on social media. He even added a note for his wife that included a cute birthday wish and referred to her as ‘a box full of surprises’. Several fans, as well as celebrities, poured in lovely wishes for Kanchi Kaul.

Shabir Ahluwalia’s cute birthday wishes for wife Kanchi Kaul

Shabir Ahluwalia recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos that depicted some of the cherishing memories of him with his wife Kanchi. In the first photo, Shabir can be seen holding a drink in hand and winking at the camera while his wife Kanchi can be seen gazing at him with love. In the next one, they both can be seen enjoying a ride in a boat while clicking a selfie together in a snazzy sunglasses look. In the next photo, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul can be seen relaxing together on their vacation while one of their kids can be seen having a ball next to them. The last photo depicted a cool look of the couple where Shabir can be seen in an orange coloured tee while Kanchi stunned in a bikini.

In the caption, he first wished his wife a happy birthday and stated how she was a box full of surprises. He then mentioned how that’s what people say about Gemini and added how he loved the fact that she walked out with one and came back with the other. He then stated how he wished for better times for all of them so that they could get back to ‘raging not aging’.

There were numerous fans and celebrities who took to Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram post and dropped in cute birthday wishes for Kanchi Kaul. Many fans wished Shabir Ahluwalia’s wife on her birthday and even added heart symbols in the comments. On the other hand, several celebrities namely Karanvir Bohra, Salil Ankola, Ekta Kapoor, Supriya Shukla, Zeeshan Khan and others showered tons of birthday wishes for Kanchi Kaul. Have a look at some of the reactions to Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram post on the occasion of his wife’s birthday.

IMAGE: SHABIR AHLUWALIA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.