Shagufta Ali Opens Up About Facing Financial Crisis, Reveals 'selling Assets To Survive'

Actress Shagufta Ali who has been a part of films like Hero No 1, Mehendi, and more, recently opened up about facing a financial crunch because of lack of work for the past four years. During a recent conversation with SpotboyE, the actress who has also acted in various television shows, revealed that she even had to sell her assets to manage her finances. Running from pillar to post to make her ends meet, Shagufta also made a plea to the people to step up and support her.

Shagufta Ali shares her financial crisis story

While sharing her thoughts on the current condition of the actress, Shagufta shared that for the last four years, due to less work, she is unable to survive because of financial issues. She shared that whatever she had at the last moment, didn't get ‘materialized.’ She also explained that not many people are aware of her financial problems. Shagufta Ali, who described herself as a "self-made person", made a plea for financial help and also asked for work ‘to survive". While requesting, the actress also confessed that she was really confused about whether she should come out and ask for help. But reaching out to the people, the actress revealed that she is in ‘desperate' need of help as she has nothing left to sell now.

Opening up about the timing of her seeking financial help, Shagufta Ali revealed both she and her 73-year-old mother are undergoing treatment for health complications and she's struggling to continue their medical attention. Shagufta commented upon the immediate medical attention that she revealed her mother needs on priority. The Banarasi Babu actress explained that her mother needs medical help as she has ‘diabetes, arthritis and a knee problem.’ She even admitted that she is unable to take her to the doctor and she is getting the medication done by consulting the doctors over the phone. Apart from her mother, Shagufta’s treatment for diabetes is also getting affected. At last, she concluded and said that people might be facing the problem during the lockdown, but she confessed that she had been in pain for four years. In her interview with the entertainment portal, Shagufta Ali revealed that she has received help from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and former co-star Neena Gupta.

IMAGE: wWOH_REHNE_WALI_MEHLO_KI/Instagram

