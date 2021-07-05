Shagufta Ali Seeks Financial Aid And Work After Battling Medical Issues For 4 Years

Known for her roles in popular television series like Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Shagufta Ali has sent out a cry for help after exhausting her resources while battling life-threatening diseases. Struggling to make ends meet for over four years, the 54-year-old actress has finally come out to seek financial aid from the industry to which she contributed over 17 years of her life. Revealing the heart-wrenching struggle with her mother, Shagufta updated on her dire situation.

Shagufta Ali health complications

Talking to SpotboyE, the veteran TV actress revealed for the first time that she had been diagnosed with advanced third stage cancer 20 years back. With only a few confidantes from the industry who knew about her condition, the actress braved through her chemotherapies and overcame the illness. But the journey to good health was not easy for a young Shagufta as she recounted the time she had to travel to Dubai with a cushion attached to her chest after the surgery. The actress also revealed that she broke her legs on multiple occasions while also having a rode installed in her hand. Shagufta was also diagnosed with diabetes six years back which has started affecting her vision and while also shooting pain spasms in her feet.

Shagufta Ali unable to get work

Shagufta Ali serials like Punar Vivah, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera contributed to her fame in the industry, however, Ali has been unable to get work after the pandemic, because of a reason unbeknownst to the actress herself. Starting her career at the age of 17, the actress admitted to having sold out her assets after running out of paychecks. Currently staying with her 73-year-old mother, the actress emotionally revealed to have run out of money to pay for the pending dues and medical expenses.

Due to the pandemic, filmmakers opt for a digital approach while auditioning actors but this has proved to be another hurdle in Shagufta's professionally life. She admitted to not being able to record herself and asking the team to visit her house for the audition. Proving to be fruitless, the actress is not receiving any affirmative calls and is out of work.

Did Shagufta Ali receive help from the industry?

After working with several actors and actresses throughout her career, the veteran actress was quick to mention some names who helped her. Sumeet Raghvan, Neena Gupta and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were some of the celebrities who lent a helping hand to the distressed actress. However, the actress did not receive much-needed support from her loved ones, confirmed Ali.

IMAGE- WOH REHNE WALI MEHLON KI RANI'S INSTAGRAM

