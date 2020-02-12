The Debate
Shahbaz Khan Of 'Chandrakanta' Fame Booked Under IPC For Alleged Molestation Of A Teenager

Television News

Shahbaz Khan was popular for his roles depicting heinous villains on-screen. The actor and singer is now booked under the IPC with several sections. Read

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
shahbaz khan

Shahbaz Khan, popular for his villain roles in films and television, has been booked with allegations of molesting a teenage girl in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the actor under several sections. He will be investigated under Section 354, which implies assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and Section 509 which implies word or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman under the IPC-The Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | Alka Lamba Condemns Gargi College Mass Molestation, Cites Own Polling Booth Harassment

The investigation is underway

No official statement or public announcements have been made from Shahbaz’ or any of his representatives. According to multiple reports, no arrest has been made. Shahbaz Khan has not been taken into custody as the investigations are still underway. The report broke out after news agency ANI released the following statement after Mumbai police filed the FIR. 

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Expresses That She Fought A Molester In Public; Says She Twisted His Finger

Shahbaz Khan has had popular projects before with his roles in Betaal Pachisi, Yug, The Great Maratha, Chandrakanta and catapulted to fame with his role of Hyder Ali in the popular Indian drama series, The Sword of Tipu Sultan. According to reports, he was seen in 2018 in a Chinese film titled Dying To Survive. He was also seen in television series like Tenali Rama, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. He was recognised for his villainous roles in films and also small screens.

Also Read | Two Sisters Molested By Four Men, Claiming To Be Cops, In UP's Sambhal

Shahbaz Khan’s maiden name is Haider Khan. He belongs to a family with laurels in music. His father Ustaad Amir Khan was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award for his works in classical music.

Also Read | 86-year-old Man Gets Three Years In Jail For Molestation

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
