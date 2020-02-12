Shahbaz Khan Of 'Chandrakanta' Fame Booked Under IPC For Alleged Molestation Of A Teenager

Shahbaz Khan, popular for his villain roles in films and television, has been booked with allegations of molesting a teenage girl in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the actor under several sections. He will be investigated under Section 354, which implies assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and Section 509 which implies word or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman under the IPC-The Indian Penal Code.

The investigation is underway

No official statement or public announcements have been made from Shahbaz’ or any of his representatives. According to multiple reports, no arrest has been made. Shahbaz Khan has not been taken into custody as the investigations are still underway. The report broke out after news agency ANI released the following statement after Mumbai police filed the FIR.

Mumbai: Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on. — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

Shahbaz Khan has had popular projects before with his roles in Betaal Pachisi, Yug, The Great Maratha, Chandrakanta and catapulted to fame with his role of Hyder Ali in the popular Indian drama series, The Sword of Tipu Sultan. According to reports, he was seen in 2018 in a Chinese film titled Dying To Survive. He was also seen in television series like Tenali Rama, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. He was recognised for his villainous roles in films and also small screens.

Shahbaz Khan’s maiden name is Haider Khan. He belongs to a family with laurels in music. His father Ustaad Amir Khan was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award for his works in classical music.

