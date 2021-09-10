Shahbaz Khan Says He Can’t Sit Back Without Work For Long: 'I’m Happiest During Shooting'

As the popular actor, Shahbaz Khan has been a part of numerous movies and TV shows, the actor recently made an interesting revelation about how he enjoys working on television the most. He even opened up about how he battled with the virus and improved his condition to get back to the sets. He is best known for his performances in movies and tv shows namely Agent Vinod, Singh Saab The Great, Jatt James Bond, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Masti, and Tango Charlie among others. The actor has also been a part of numerous TV shows and gained recognition for his performances.

Shabaz Khan on enjoying television the most

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, the actor talked about how he was the kind of person who cannot sit back without work for long and added that he was lucky enough to be working when most actors were sitting home waiting for things to get better. He further recalled the time when he was tested positive for COVID-19 and stated that after battling with the virus he desperately waited for his condition to improve to get back on the sets and added that everyone needed work as their expenses need to be met on time. Adding to it, he also revealed that he was the happiest when he was shooting.

Speaking about the list of TV shows he had been working on, he mentioned that he did Ayodhya Ki Ramleela and in winters, he shot for Deepak Pandey’s series Game of Sexes in Moradabad where he played a South Indian cricket coach. Stating further, he also said that he has recently completed his second web show Shukla vs Tripathi by the same director and added that he was gearing up for a powerful cameo for the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

As Shahbaz Khan will be back in Ayodhya for Ram Leela from October 6 to 15, he stated that it was watched on Doordarshan by 16-17 crore people and hoped that it will get bigger this time. He then revealed that Ravana was one of his favourite characters and added that he had performed him multiple times on TV.

Talking about his current show, he mentioned that he was yearning to play a cop for a long time and added that he had huge respect for people in uniform and during the pandemic, it has gone manifold as it’s the policemen who have played an important role in controlling the lockdown and regularizing the unlock phase. He further stated that playing cop was a challenge for him. He then confessed that he enjoys television the most and added that though the content has been compromised, TV had its own charm.

(IMAGE: SHAHBAZ KHAN FACEBOOK)