Shaheer Shaikh Enjoys Snowfall In Ladakh; Shares Video After His Shoot Gets Cancelled

Shaheer Shaikh, a popular face on TV who has been in the news for several of his new projects, was recently stuck in Ladakh amid snowfall. He went live on Instagram and in Shaheer Shaikh's video, he showed his fans the beauty of the snowy white terrain that he was surrounded by. He even sang the famous, 'Ye haseen waadiyan, ye khula aasamaan' to entertain his fans.

Shaheer Shaikh's latest snowy video from Ladakh

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor even did the iconic slow-motion running in the snow that is commonly seen in old Bollywood films. In Shaheer Shaikh's video, he explained that he and his team were on their way to a shoot location but due to the snowfall, there was very low visibility and trucks had been parked in their path. Hence, they decided to get back to their stays but the actor made it a point to show his fans how beautiful the scene was as snowflakes fell all around him.

Shaheer's latest projects

On the work front, Shaheer Shaikh's latest music video Baarish Ban Jaana has been trending for its soulful melody and for his chemistry with Hina Khan. Shaheer Shaikh and Hina Khan have been posting several pictures and clips from their time shooting for the music video and they seemed to have a blast. Baarish Ban Jaana showed Shaheer Shaikh and Hina Khan's unique pairing for the first time and their fans seemed to have loved it as the song reached 50 million views recently.

Other than his music video, Shaheer Shaikh's latest acting projects are going to be two highly anticipated projects: Pavitra Rishta reboot and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. The actor has been in the news to take the late Sushant Singh Rajput's role of Manav in the Pavitra Rishta reboot which will be a web series that will see Ankita Lokhande back as Archana. Other than this, Shaheer's own hit show with Erica Fernandes, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is also coming soon for its season 3 and the cast has already begun shooting in Siliguri and the promo of the show is out as well.

IMAGE: SHAHEER SHAIKH'S INSTAGRAM

