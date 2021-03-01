Shaheer Sheikh All Excited As He Gears Up For Audition After 'long Time'

Shaheer Sheikh keeps in touch with his fans on social media as he shares his personal and professional life updates through it. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a picture of him and also informed that he is going to audition for a role.

Also read | Shaheer Sheikh Or Rajat Tokas: Who Plays Historic Characters Better?

Also read | Shaheer Sheikh Shares His And Ashnoor Kaur's 'before And After' Picture

Shaheer Sheikh goes to audition

In the picture that Shaheer shared, he is seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt. He also has worn aviator style glasses and his hair is parted from the side. He has a grown light stubble and the photo is clicked in his car. In the caption, he informed of his whereabouts by writing, “Audition, first time in a long time”. The details of the project are not yet known.

Shaheer’s picture garnered over 245K likes and is still counting. As soon as the picture was shared, his fans and followers have dropped many best wishes for him on the upcoming project. Actor Supriya Pilgaonkar also commented on the update by writing, ‘That’s my boy!!’ followed by a heart emoji. One of his fan clubs also wished him good luck while another wrote that he is going to rock the audition. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

Shaheer Sheikh gives his fans a peek into his life. Earlier to this, he shared a photo of him from his vacation diaries. The picture is clicked near a beach. He is wearing a half-sleeved shirt and a pair of ripped jeans. He has posed for the camera by looking away from it and has tucked both his hands inside the pockets of this pants. His guitar is also seen included in the picture. In the caption, he wrote, “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known”.

Shaheer Sheikh's new show

According to a report by TRP Updates, Shaheer and Eisha Singh are roped in to play the lead character of a Balaji Telefilms serial. He is reportedly going to play a doctor and Eisha a girl hailing from a village. The show will focus on how their paths cross and they fall in love with each other. An official confirmation from both the stars is awaited.

Also read | Shaheer Sheikh Remembers His Trip To Amsterdam, Shares Beautiful Highlights

Also read | Shaheer Sheikh & Eisha Singh To Play The Leads In Ekta Kapoor's New Show: Reports

Image courtesy- @shaheernsheikh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.