Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor Celebrate Six Months Of Togetherness

Actor Shaheer Sheikh recently celebrated six months of togetherness with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. He took to his Instagram account to share a sweet picture with his wife and the netizens are absolutely loving it. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are undisputedly one of the most adorable couples from the industry and their love story is nothing short of a fairytale romance. Take a look at Shaheer's photo with Ruchikaa below.

Photo from Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

In the photo, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa can be seen adorably interlocking their arms while smiling for the camera. Shaheer looks as dapper as ever in a simple while shirt accessorized with a chain. His wife, on the other hand, opted for a multi-coloured floral top and rounded off her look with a pair of lovely earrings. Sheikh wrote a simple but sweet caption for this picture. He said, "6 months and counting". Sharing the same picture of her social media, Ruchikaa wrote, "Better Together...6 Months of Togetherness & a Lifetime to Go".

Soon after this picture was posted on Instagram, it immediately created a buzz among the netizens. Fans left a bunch of sweet messages for the couple and the post received a whopping number of 321,101 likes within the first 18 hours. Apart from the fans, even members of the film fraternity left congratulatory messages on his post. "Congratulations you both very hot looking people", wrote actress Kangana Ranaut. Actor Kushal Tandon wrote "6 months, time is flying". Gautam Rode, Pooja Banerjee, Arjit Taneja were among other stars to wish the happy couple.

More about Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor

Kapoor is the creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's production house and Sheikh has worked on a couple of projects under the Balaji banner. That's how they met on many occasions before becoming a couple. After they started dating, they would often share pictures with each other on social media. The couple got engaged in November last year after dating for a while and got married soon after. They are indeed one of the most loved couples in the industry.