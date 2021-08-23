Shaheer Sheikh & Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Celebrate First Baby Shower Together; See Pics

Actor Shaheer Sheikh who has entertained fans with shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, and more is all set to embrace parenthood with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. Shaheer’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor is expecting their first baby. The two celebrated the impending joy by a baby shower which was attended by close friends and family members.

A glimpse into Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby shower ceremony

The guest list included some industry stars like Krystle D’souza, Ridhi Dogra, Tanusri Dasgupta, and a few others in attendance. On the occasion, Ruchikaa wore a pink gown, and Shaheer was seen in a grey T-shirt. The pictures showed Ruchikaa flaunting her baby bump with her friends while “Baby Sheikh” was written in the background. Shaheer and Ruchikaa’s wedding news broke out in November last year. The duo flew to Jammu to meet the actor’s parents after their court marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai.

Though the two stars are maintaining a low profile about Ruchikaa’s pregnancy, yet the news was confirmed by a post shared by Shaheer. In the photo, the couple is seen in their casual clothes, while Ruchikaa's baby bump is clearly visible. Sharing the photo, Shaheer wrote, "Happiness is homemade.. #betterTogether (sic)." Shaheer has been busy with the shoot of the upcoming TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 and recently got some time off to be with his family. In May, when the rumours of Kapoor’s pregnancy were doing the rounds, the 37-year-old actor didn’t confirm or deny it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ruchikaa Kapoor is the creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's production house and Sheikh has worked on a couple of projects under the Balaji banner. That's how they met on many occasions before becoming a couple. After they started dating, they would often share pictures with each other on social media.

IMAGE: thomas_vineh/Instagram